PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:ISD traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,564. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 50.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 706,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 65,922 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

