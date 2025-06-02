PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
NYSE:ISD traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,564. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Stocks Set to Soar This Summer
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.