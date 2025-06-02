Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.16. 22,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.098 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
