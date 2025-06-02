Head-To-Head Analysis: Oliveda International (OLVI) versus Its Peers

Profitability
This table compares Oliveda International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oliveda International
|-8.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|Oliveda International Competitors
|-49.25%
|-88.13%
|-19.01%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
32.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Oliveda International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oliveda International
|$3.86 million
|-$1.31 million
|-19.50
|Oliveda International Competitors
|$1.09 billion
|$159.64 million
|-1.31
Risk & Volatility
Oliveda International has a beta of -1.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Oliveda International rivals beat Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Oliveda International Company Profile
Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.
