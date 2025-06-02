UPCX Price Up 0.7% This Week (UPC)

UPCX (UPC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. UPCX has a total market cap of $345.53 million and $914,954.21 worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UPCX token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00003726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UPCX has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104,179.55 or 0.99997506 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,170.46 or 0.99861278 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UPCX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,013,266 tokens. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms. UPCX’s official website is upcx.io. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 90,009,276.6 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 3.98705231 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $911,703.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UPCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UPCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

