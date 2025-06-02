Wrapped Everscale Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $901.96 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020 and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s). More information can be found at https://everscale.network.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

