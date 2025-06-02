DIMO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20.18 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One DIMO token can now be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIMO has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. DIMO has a market cap of $20.18 million and $200,754.92 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,179.55 or 0.99997506 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104,170.46 or 0.99861278 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 11th, 2022. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,291,264 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.org. The Reddit community for DIMO is https://reddit.com/r/dimo_network/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official message board for DIMO is dimo.org/news.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 322,696,893.7367666 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.06297213 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $219,920.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

