Flare Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $18.15 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,179.55 or 0.99997506 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,170.46 or 0.99861278 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 103,535,927,726 coins and its circulating supply is 65,521,066,747 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 103,537,673,372.817194 with 65,521,066,747.234466 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01925477 USD and is up 9.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $28,342,093.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

