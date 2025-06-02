Gaimin (GMRX) One Day Volume Tops $121,494.15

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $121,494.15 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gaimin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 99,484,486,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,081,066,474 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gmrx_io. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 99,484,486,304 with 38,081,066,474 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00014085 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $136,935.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

