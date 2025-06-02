Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $590.70 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $587.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $558.61 and a 200 day moving average of $582.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.