Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXQ stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 197,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,601. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0693 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,532,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 34,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 63,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.