TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Update

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 557,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other TScan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 1,388,794 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $1,666,552.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,746,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,095,369.20. The trade was a 25.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCRX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:TCRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.46. 275,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,219. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Featured Articles

