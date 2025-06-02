Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. 10,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,402. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.42. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.37.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

