Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Up 28.3% in May

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Snail Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Snail stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,949. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Snail has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Get Snail alerts:

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Snail had a return on equity of 136.34% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snail will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Snail

About Snail

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snail in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Snail in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.