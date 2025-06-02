Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Up 29.1% in May

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Strattec Security by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Trading Down 5.5%

Strattec Security stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.90. 38,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $56.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

