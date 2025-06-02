BitShares Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. BitShares has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $176,861.65 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000165 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000482 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,995,815,470 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

