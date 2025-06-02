DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Hits $471,630.99

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded flat against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $471,630.99 and approximately $2.17 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00015158 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00008298 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000029 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113,062.07 or 1.08483216 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.