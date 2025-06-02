Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.47 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 61916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

