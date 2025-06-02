Centene (NYSE:CNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 694043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Centene by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

