Short Interest in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Rises By 71.6%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the April 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles W. Newton purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Klausner purchased 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 843,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,019. This represents a 23.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 768,640 shares of company stock valued at $449,508. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 59,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 498,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 336,516 shares in the last quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 117,303 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

LYEL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. 289,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -0.25. Lyell Immunopharma has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $56.00.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 323,792.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Recommended Stories

