The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Shares of HD opened at $367.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $365.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.93 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

