Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 104 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IVV stock opened at $590.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.68. The company has a market cap of $587.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

