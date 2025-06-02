Divergent Planning LLC Invests $223,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.1% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $303.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $211.54 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

