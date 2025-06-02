Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 419,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the previous session’s volume of 80,519 shares.The stock last traded at $36.76 and had previously closed at $37.00.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.
