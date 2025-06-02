Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.46, but opened at $40.42. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 27,675 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,501,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,159,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,513,000 after purchasing an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 617,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

