Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $303.60 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.11 and its 200 day moving average is $270.48.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.