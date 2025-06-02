Weybosset Research & Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 8.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after buying an additional 1,095,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,395 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $505.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

