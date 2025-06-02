Block (NYSE:XYZ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.75, but opened at $60.36. Block shares last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 1,185,757 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Block in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $695,038.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,574,498.91. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,305.52. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,126 shares of company stock worth $3,377,568 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

