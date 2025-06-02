iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.49, but opened at $18.94. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 2,155,614 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
