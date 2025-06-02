Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GECCZ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a $0.5408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

