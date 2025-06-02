Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.55, but opened at $60.54. Life360 shares last traded at $61.34, with a volume of 307,568 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Life360 Trading Down 4.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 670.42.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In other news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,076,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,847.84. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $31,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,644.07. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,769. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Life360 by 28.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 596.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 119,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

