Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.46. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 1,118 shares traded.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $846.45 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of -2.11.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Stocks Set to Soar This Summer
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.