Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.46. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 1,118 shares traded.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $846.45 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of -2.11.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBYD. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.