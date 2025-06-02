Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.10, but opened at $64.11. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $63.66, with a volume of 5,888 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $802.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 6.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Further Reading

