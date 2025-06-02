APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $17.70. APA shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 952,006 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of APA in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

APA Trading Up 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in APA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in APA by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

