Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 52.9% in May

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNOM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,311. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

