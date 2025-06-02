Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.48, but opened at $40.09. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 3,461,906 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.5%

The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

