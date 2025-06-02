Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Forward Industries in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,974. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 227.10%.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

