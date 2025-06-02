Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Forward Industries in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FORD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FORD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,974. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 227.10%.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
