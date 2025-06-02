Short Interest in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Rises By 67.6%

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FEPI traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $43.30. 74,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $444.64 million, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $56.44.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.9261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This is a boost from REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $11.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.67%.
Institutional Trading of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Stocks Set to Soar This Summer
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.