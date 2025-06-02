Short Interest in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Rises By 67.6%

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEPI traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $43.30. 74,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $444.64 million, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Get REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.9261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This is a boost from REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $11.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.67%.

Institutional Trading of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEPI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

(Get Free Report)

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.