FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in May

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTLF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FitLife Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of FitLife Brands in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FitLife Brands stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522. FitLife Brands has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FitLife Brands will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other FitLife Brands news, Director Matthew Lingenbrink purchased 3,000 shares of FitLife Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $36,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,586. This trade represents a 107.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FitLife Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in FitLife Brands by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FitLife Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

