Cardano Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.91 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $23.83 billion and approximately $25.91 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.36 or 0.02435559 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00019693 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00006056 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00004716 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000186 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,501,828 coins and its circulating supply is 35,337,743,183 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
