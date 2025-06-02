Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $1.47 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,401,652 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.00913238 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astrafer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astrafer using one of the exchanges listed above.

