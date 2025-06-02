Stratis Price Tops $0.0482 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $209,743.95 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.36 or 0.02435559 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00019693 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00006056 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00004716 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004162 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
