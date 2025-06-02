Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.95 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $930.25 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,383.82 or 1.00004505 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,161.80 or 0.99791800 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 41,127,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,167,189 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

