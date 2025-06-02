JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Truist Financial

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $262.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.24. The firm has a market cap of $729.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

