IMZ Advisory Inc Sells 90 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IMZ Advisory Inc trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.2% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $263.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $733.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.65.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

