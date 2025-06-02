Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,426. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $248,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,245.12. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,512,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,515,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $18,291,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,342,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 519,633 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

