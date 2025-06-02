Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 23276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SLVM

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 464.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.