Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.95, but opened at $27.09. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 152,793 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,687.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 27,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 26,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $6,227,000. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 82,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

