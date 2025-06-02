Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $8.27. Applied Digital shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 67,929,825 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLD. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares in the company, valued at $585,291. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 736.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 428,428 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

