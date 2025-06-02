TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.98, but opened at $16.77. TORM shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 324,227 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMD. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Pareto Securities raised shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of TORM from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). TORM had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TORM plc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TORM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TORM by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 151,942 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TORM by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TORM by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TORM by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of TORM by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Stories

