Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $10.00. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 357,052 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 370,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,342. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,757,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 258,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 121,993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 174,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 95,304 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 88,540 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

